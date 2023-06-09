Organizers adding security for Ozarks Pridefest 2023 in Springfield, Mo.

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers of Ozarks Pridefest on Park Central Square in Springfield happens on Saturday.

Police have added barricades at entrances so cars can’t get through. Organizers said they hired private security and volunteers to watch over participants. Volunteer members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will walk in plain clothes to blend in with the crowd.

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins is the president of the Glo board of directors. He said they wanted to highlight safety so that everyone can enjoy it.

“We always knew that we would have to prioritize safety,” said Sherman-Wilkins. “That’s our number one concern.”

Ozarks Pridefest organizers want everyone who comes to the event to feel welcomed.

“We can’t be deterred,” Sherman-Wilkins “This is a time for us to come and really celebrate our community to celebrate. You can expect an awesome family-friendly event,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

This means a parade, speakers, performances, and vendors. Sherman-Wilkins said volunteers with Ozark pride lanyards will be easy to spot if there are any issues.

“Make sure that you stay vigilant and report things, travel in groups,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

Organizers understand there may be protesters.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about being in this country is that we do have the right to protest,” said Sherman-Wilkins. “So just ignore, just ignore the protesters if they are indeed there.”

Sherman-Wilkins said security will be there if there are any problems and hopes it goes smoothly.

“Now more than ever, the community feels they really need to be in community with each other,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

Springfield police department’s spokesperson said they will be ready should anything happen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
The new MSU College of Education endeavor will serve as a hub for rural school districts to...
New Center for Rural Education at Missouri State is intended to advocate and problem solve for small town school districts
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man pleads guilty to involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Missouri State University creates Center for Rural Education to assist statewide need
A boat fire sent two to the hospital at Lake of the Ozarks.
2 injured in boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks