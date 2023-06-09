Ozark County, Mo. man killed in crash after detached trailer hit his car

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Thornfield, Missouri has died after a detached trailer hit his car Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 25-year-old Mason Morpeth was driving his Dodge Ram on Missouri Highway 14, 11 miles east of Ava Thursday, when a trailer being towed by a GMC Sierra became detached.

The trailer then crossed the center line and hit the driver’s door of the Ram. Morpeth was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 13th fatal crash in 2023.

