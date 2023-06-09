Police report reveals cause of SUV crash into a Springfield, Mo., Panera

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A police report obtained by KY3 News revealed what led to a crash into a Springfield Panera restaurant.

The crash happened on April 27 at the restaurant located at National and Elm near the Missouri State University campus. Two people inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries. The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

According to police, the SUV was heading south on National and was turning east onto Elm and failed to negotiate the turn. Investigators say the driver said he had an issue with the steering wheel and accelerator moments before crashing his Mercedes SUV into the restaurant. The driver says he could not slow down the SUV.

The SUV ended up entirely inside the restaurant, destroying the front of the building.

