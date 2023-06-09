Royals place Olivares on reserved list

FILE: Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals moved outfielder Edward Olivares to the restricted list Friday and recalled utility man Nate Eaton from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

The moves came in the middle of a three-game losing streak on a road trip to Miami. Eaton has appeared in 24 games this season, batting .058 during 52 at-bats.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that Olivares was put on the restricted list due to a personal matter. He’s expected to return to the roster Saturday.

The Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles in a weekend series beginning Friday.

