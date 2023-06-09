Sen. Josh Hawley proposes guiding principles for regulating AI

WASHINGTON. D.C. (KY3) - The use of artificial intelligence continues to grow in popularity. Simply put, it’s a computer program’s ability to do tasks and solve problems that usually require human intelligence. The rapid rate it’s developing and the chance it could be used to maliciously to spread false information, build chemical weapons, or more is prompting lawmakers to find ways to regulate it.

Just this week, Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley released five guiding principles for regulating AI:

Creating a legal avenue for individuals to sue companies over harm caused by AI models.

Imposing stiff fines for AI models collecting sensitive personal data without consent.

Restricting companies from making AI technology available to children or advertising it to them.

Banning the import of AI-related technology from China and prohibiting American companies from assisting China’s development of AI.

Requiring licenses to create generative AI models.

“It can be a good source of of development,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “It can be a force for good, I think but if we’re not careful, it’s going to be more power for the most powerful companies in the world, it’s going to be more power for the American government, and it’s going to be everyday working people who are left behind. So my view is we need to take action right now to put power back in the hands of working people to protect kids online.”

Sen. Hawley isn’t the only lawmaker in Washington taking steps to regulate AI. Back in April Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer started pushing for legislation. On Tuesday he announced a series of three information meetings for Senators to learn more about AI. However, experts say lawmakers are still likely months away from introducing a bill.

