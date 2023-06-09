Seneca, Mo teenager killed after car hits a tree

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager has died after the car he was in crashed and hit a tree Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Old 60 Drive, about three miles east of Seneca, around 2:45 p.m.

The crash occurred when a Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old man crossed the center of the road, overcorrected, and went off the right side of the road. It then overturned and hit a tree.

There were two occupants in the car, 18-year-old Steven Keith and another 18-year-old man. Keith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a Joplin hospital with minor injuries.

The crash report says all three were not wearing safety devices at the time. This is MSHP Troop D’s 53rd fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

Springfield's Rutledge-Wilson Farm hosts Friday fishing night.
Springfield’s Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park hosts fishing Friday night
Springfield’s Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park hosts fishing Friday night
Organizers of Springfield's Pridefest adding more security
Springfield animal rescue needs help after bringing in abused pets
Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.