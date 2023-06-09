Seneca, Mo teenager killed after car hits a tree

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager has died after the car he was in crashed and hit a tree Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Old 60 Drive, about three miles east of Seneca, around 2:45 p.m.

The crash occurred when a Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old man crossed the center of the road, overcorrected, and went off the right side of the road. It then overturned and hit a tree.

There were two occupants in the car, 18-year-old Steven Keith and another 18-year-old man. Keith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a Joplin hospital with minor injuries.

The crash report says all three were not wearing safety devices at the time. This is MSHP Troop D’s 53rd fatal crash for 2023.

