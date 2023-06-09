Springfield’s Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park hosts fishing Friday night

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Rutlege-Wilson Farm Park is hosting its fishing Friday night.

The event happens every second Friday of the month through August. It costs $10 per person. It costs an extra $5.50 to rent fishing poles.

“We just hope that families come out,” said Jenny Filmer-Edwards of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “It’s a multi-generational event...kids, parents, grandparents, everyone can enjoy fishing. Maybe not everybody is going to enjoy the bounce house as the kids and the cow train, but that’s an extra something for kids to do. But it’s really just a nice way to spend time with your family or your friends.”

Besides fishing, families can enjoy a bonfire, a bounce house, and a cow train. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
The new MSU College of Education endeavor will serve as a hub for rural school districts to...
New Center for Rural Education at Missouri State is intended to advocate and problem solve for small town school districts
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man pleads guilty to involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Missouri State University creates Center for Rural Education to assist statewide need
A boat fire sent two to the hospital at Lake of the Ozarks.
2 injured in boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks