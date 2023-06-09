Springfield’s Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park hosts fishing Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Rutlege-Wilson Farm Park is hosting its fishing Friday night.

The event happens every second Friday of the month through August. It costs $10 per person. It costs an extra $5.50 to rent fishing poles.

“We just hope that families come out,” said Jenny Filmer-Edwards of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “It’s a multi-generational event...kids, parents, grandparents, everyone can enjoy fishing. Maybe not everybody is going to enjoy the bounce house as the kids and the cow train, but that’s an extra something for kids to do. But it’s really just a nice way to spend time with your family or your friends.”

Besides fishing, families can enjoy a bonfire, a bounce house, and a cow train. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

