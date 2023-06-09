Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals

By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(Gray News) – Happy Meals are about to get a little happier for a lot of kids across the country as McDonald’s teams up with Jazwares, the makers of Squishmallows.

The company said in a news release there will be a total of 24 Squishmallows to collect, including exclusive and seasonal plush designs.

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken of Jazwares said.

According to a spokesperson for McDonald’s, this is the first time an exclusive playlist will be added to its Happy Meal toys.

Just scan the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box to access the playlist.

Each participating McDonald’s will have 10-12 of the Squishmallows.

It is unclear when the Squishmallows Happy Meal toys will be available.

After the Little Mermaid Happy Meal toys, it’s expected the fast-food restaurant will feature Disney Pixar’s Elementals Happy Meal toys.

