Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A zoo in Ohio has a very cute new addition to its animal family.

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, became a new mom earlier this week.

“This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for,” said Julie Grove, a manager at the zoo. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here!”

The animal care team said the baby is healthy, strong and bonding with its mother.

“We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom,” Grove said.

Mom and baby are expected to stay close for the next 10-12 months.

In 2021, Lightning gave birth to a stillborn, so the team said they are continuing to monitor the newborn and mother.

“We are monitoring closely but remaining hands off for the most part,” Grove said. “Lightning’s maternal instincts are kicking in. We’re seeing all the behaviors that we want to see!”

Zoo officials said they do not know the sex of the baby just yet, and it may be some time before that is determined.

According to the team, it can be difficult to identify the gender of a sloth and DNA testing might be required.

Baby names are also being discussed and the team said they will be making a selection next week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Much needed rain chances for your weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with rain & t-storms to watch
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left in car
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Pigs run loose on highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Rollover crash leads to pigs on highway
Trump indicted: What it means and what happens next?