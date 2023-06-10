Aurora community comes together to honor 17-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The people of Aurora came together Friday night after four people died in a motorcycle crash on June 3rd. One of which was a 17-year-old girl.

“I was in complete shock,” says Kadence Harris’s cousin Matthew Harris. “I just couldn’t believe it. I mean, you never expect to call like that. And to get it. There’s no way to describe how you feel. There’s so many emotions. It’s like, is it real? I mean, you want to bust down and cry. And so in some ways you even want to change places with them. I mean, I would in a heartbeat.”

Harris and the Owners of Sublime Hippy in Aurora felt there needed to be something good to come out of this tragedy.

“We want to do more. And we arranged this to help the families but also let them know we’re here. But it feels like we know it’s nowhere near enough. But there’s something that we can come up with to help them to let them know we have their backs no matter what,” said Harris.

“When you’re in a traumatic situation, sometimes the best thing is just to be around people that you love, and just have a night where you can breathe,” said the owner of Sublime Hippy Rhonda Brantley. “We just want them to be able to breathe for a night.”

And while they hope to raise hundreds of dollars tonight for Harris’s family, they didn’t have a set goal.

“We just want people to come out and support the best thing we could do,” said Brantley.”

They say Aurora and the surrounding areas have come together to help those who have lost friends and loved ones.

“There are so many events,” said Brantley. “There’s another one tomorrow at Jimmy Mitchell. They’re doing all kinds of rides tomorrow there are two events in Springfield please check it out.”

Theresa Manetzke has been charged with DWI resulting in the death of two or more people after police say she drove the car that crashed into the bikers.

She was taken to the hospital after the crash, and there is a warrant for her arrest. She does have an attorney, and he has already started filing court paperwork, but no court dates have been set.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Much needed rain chances for your weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with rain & t-storms to watch
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

Aurora community comes together to honor 17-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash
Republic Trash Services customers around the Ozarks are fed up with pickup times
Sarcoxie
Sarcoxie, Mo. police chief resigns after a months-long disagreement with mayor
Thayer Child killed
Oregon County, Mo. two-year-old killed after being hit by a car