Aurora, Mo. woman killed after car went off the road and hit a tree

Lawrence County fatal
Lawrence County fatal(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Aurora has died after her car went off the road Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 38-year-old Pamela White was driving on Missouri Highway 174, just four miles east of Mount Vernon, when she went off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 55th fatal crash in 2023.

