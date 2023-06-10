“Day of the Child” event provides childcare resources to area families

BACA and CASA event in Springfield
BACA and CASA event in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Southwest Missouri Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, BACA, along with CASA of Southwest Missouri, held the “Day of the Child” event at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park Saturday afternoon.

At the event, there was cotton candy, bounce houses, and stick-on tattoos for children. There were also nearly 30 agencies for families. Fester, president of the Southwest Missouri Chapter, explained some of the resources for families.

“This is a community event, so the public has resources whether it is child support, custody issues, fostering, whatever the need is,” said Fester.

Those interested in more resources from BACA, contact the BACA 24-hour helpline at 1-800-469-8045.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Bruce Vonier/Greene County Jail
Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for truck stop armed robbery
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
There will be some dry time
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy weekend ahead
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor

Latest News

Ozarks Pride fest 2023.
Organizers say family is the theme of this year’s Ozarks Pridefest
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck
[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Designed in the Neo-classical style, the Arkansas State Capitol building...
Director of Arkansas Heritage plans to retire at the end of June
Lawrence County fatal
Aurora, Mo. woman killed after car went off the road and hit a tree