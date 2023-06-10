“Day of the Child” event provides childcare resources to area families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Southwest Missouri Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, BACA, along with CASA of Southwest Missouri, held the “Day of the Child” event at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park Saturday afternoon.

At the event, there was cotton candy, bounce houses, and stick-on tattoos for children. There were also nearly 30 agencies for families. Fester, president of the Southwest Missouri Chapter, explained some of the resources for families.

“This is a community event, so the public has resources whether it is child support, custody issues, fostering, whatever the need is,” said Fester.

Those interested in more resources from BACA, contact the BACA 24-hour helpline at 1-800-469-8045.

