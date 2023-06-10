Director of Arkansas Heritage plans to retire at the end of June

[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Designed in the Neo-classical style, the Arkansas State Capitol building...
[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Designed in the Neo-classical style, the Arkansas State Capitol building was built over a century ago as a replica of the US Capitol and has been used in many movies as a stand in. (KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another resignation looms for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant’s last day on the job will be June 30, Shealyn Sowers, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email Friday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He’s held the post for more than three years.

The Division of Arkansas Heritage, originally the Department of Arkansas Natural and Cultural Heritage, was created in 1975 to preserve and promote Arkansas’s natural and cultural heritage. The agency consists of eight divisions and a director’s office, according to its website.

Bryant, 68, joined the agency in January 2020 after working at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway for more than two decades. News of his retirement comes a week after Mike Mills, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, resigned from his position. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Shea Lewis, the director of Arkansas State Parks, to serve as the department’s interim secretary.

Travis Napper, the director of Arkansas Tourism, also recently announced he will step away from his position later this month to take a job in tourism consulting, the newspaper reported.

