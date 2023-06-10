FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with rain & t-storms to watch

Good Friday evening, everyone. Despite some scattered morning rain and some isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon, a lot of us were able to warm up again today with highs back in the lower 80s this afternoon. Looking ahead, we have three systems at the surface that we are watching closely. The first front will come in from the West as we head into Saturday. Then, we will have two cold fronts coming through the region on your Sunday. Combine that with an active upper-level setup returning, this will lead to much needed rain chances returning for the rest of this weekend.

A few fronts to watch this weekend (KY3)

Upper-level disturbance in the Plains coming our way (KY3)

Looking at our rain chances, FutureCast keeps us quiet for tonight and right around sunrise Saturday morning. Aside from maybe a couple of showers in north central Arkansas in the morning, we will focus on a cluster of rain and thunderstorms coming out of Kansas and Oklahoma in the morning. That batch of storms will be weakening as they were from West to east across the Missouri Ozarks through late Saturday morning. With the frontal boundary sticking around into Saturday afternoon, we will watch for some additional scattered showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern Ozarks while other areas stay dry.

Storms overnight stay to our west (KY3)

Morning rain & storm chances Saturday (KY3)

Scattered t-storms possible late Saturday afternoon & early Saturday evening (KY3)

The two cold fronts coming in for Sunday will try to bring a chance for additional storms and some potential severe weather to wrap up the weekend. I think this level two risk for severe weather for the southeastern Ozarks could unfold if we can get unstable again by Sunday afternoon.

A conditional severe threat exists for parts of the Ozarks Sunday (KY3)

I say that because cold front number one coming in Sunday morning will give us a decent chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. At the strongest, these storms could produce some heavy rain, some gusty winds and some small hail.

Watching t-storms chances Sunday morning closely (KY3)

Any chances for severe weather Sunday will depend on how long the morning rain chances will last and how fast we can get some sunshine to return by the afternoon. If Sunday morning thunderstorm chances don’t last long and can’t overwork the atmosphere, cold front number two coming in from the north could bring additional scattered thunderstorms for the southeastern Ozarks for the afternoon with a wind and hail threat. If that looks more likely, we’ll put out a First Alert Day before Sunday. If the atmosphere can’t recharge on time, our severe threat will be much lower while still keeping a chance for some afternoon showers and storms in the forecast.

Watching for t-storm chances Sunday afternoon (KY3)

No matter how strong our rain chances can get through this weekend, these systems will provide much of the Ozarks with some beneficial rainfall. On average, we are expecting rain totals to range between half an inch to about 1.5 inches before we dry out by Sunday evening.

Chances for much needed rainfall this weekend (KY3)

After these systems clear out, early next week looks calm and nice with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Dry & below normal Monday & Tuesday (KY3)

After a quiet Tuesday, returning warmth and humidity will work together with some upper-level disturbances coming through the region. That will mean returning rain and thunderstorm chances by next Wednesday and into next weekend.

Additional scattered t-storm chances return by next Wednesday (KY3)

In terms of temperatures, enough dry time should be on the way to take us from a mild Saturday morning to another warm Saturday afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

Mild start for Saturday morning (KY3)

Back into the 80s for Saturday (KY3)

With those two cold fronts coming in on Sunday, highs should only top out in the middle to upper 70s across the Missouri Ozarks for Sunday afternoon. Areas in far southern Missouri and northern Arkansas will see highs mainly in the lower 80s for Sunday afternoon before the second cold front sweeps through.

Trending a bit cooler for Sunday (KY3)

The temperature trend keeps us below average through early next week. Many of us should see highs in the middle 70s for Monday before climbing back near 80 on Tuesday.

Below normal for early next week (KY3)

This dip in temperatures won’t last long, though. Highs will return to the middle 80s on Wednesday before everybody heads back into the middle to upper 80s Thursday and into next weekend.

Rain chances could stretch into parts of next weekend (KY3)

