Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck

Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy and K9, and a citizen are okay after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was en route to a high-priority call using lights and sirens.

As he approached the intersection of Sunshine Street and West Bypass, he cleared the intersection, but a pickup truck pulled out in front of the deputy.

It took almost an hour for crews to clear the scene of the crash and reopen lanes at the intersection.

