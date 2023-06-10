‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash

Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier this week. (Source: KKTV)
By Grace Kraemer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado family is mourning the loss of their 5-year-old child after a deadly ATV crash.

KKTV reports that Isaiah Alvarez died on Tuesday after the all-terrain vehicle he was in rolled over.

It happened in Crowley, roughly 85 miles outside of Colorado Springs, on Tuesday.

“He was sweet, sweet, sweet. We loved him so much, and this is unbelievable that this is happening,” April Montgomery, a close family friend, said.

Isaiah, better known by his middle name Five, was riding in the ATV and playing with his siblings that day.

But when the ATV rolled over, the boy’s family ended up being witnesses, having to call 911.

“It was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life,” Olivia Romero, Five’s oldest sister, said.

Crowley County deputies and paramedics rushed to the scene, but it was too late. Five was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was just a freak accident. He ended up in the wrong place when it came down,” Montgomery said.

Community members said Five was loved by so many and he will be missed greatly.

“It just shocked us all and we are trying to cope with it,” Elisa Love, a close family member, said.

She also said for those to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

“Make the best of your life with your family and with your kids. Just enjoy each other’s company because life is too short,” Love said.

The family is holding a fundraising event on Saturday. They also have an open account at Fowler State Bank for donations.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck
Trending cooler next week after Sunday t-storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Sunday followed by a cool down early next week
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Bruce Vonier/Greene County Jail
Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for truck stop armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Justice for Richard...
Man paralyzed in police van reaches $45 million settlement with Connecticut city
GRAPHIC: 2 Connecticut officers fired after man paralyzed in police van
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter...
US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by his teammates after...
Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Dept.
Multiple agencies assist Mountain Grove Fire Department in large church fire