Oregon County, Mo. two-year-old killed after being hit by a car

Thayer Child killed
Thayer Child killed(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Thayer has died after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened on private property in Thayer around 2 p.m.

A Chevrolet Traverse SUV was backing out and hit the child. The child was taken to a hospital in West Plains, where he was pronounced dead.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 14th fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Much needed rain chances for your weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with rain & t-storms to watch
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

Aurora teen killed
Aurora community comes together to honor 17-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash
Aurora community comes together to honor 17-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash
Republic Trash Services customers around the Ozarks are fed up with pickup times
Sarcoxie
Sarcoxie, Mo. police chief resigns after a months-long disagreement with mayor