Oregon County, Mo. two-year-old killed after being hit by a car
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Thayer has died after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened on private property in Thayer around 2 p.m.
A Chevrolet Traverse SUV was backing out and hit the child. The child was taken to a hospital in West Plains, where he was pronounced dead.
This marks MSHP Troop G’s 14th fatal crash in 2023.
