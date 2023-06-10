Oregon County, Mo. two-year-old killed after being hit by a car

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Thayer has died after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened on private property in Thayer around 2 p.m.

A Chevrolet Traverse SUV was backing out and hit the child. The child was taken to a hospital in West Plains, where he was pronounced dead.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 14th fatal crash in 2023.

