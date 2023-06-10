Organizers say family is the theme of this year’s Ozarks Pridefest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Pridefest took over downtown Springfield all day Saturday.

Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, a vendor at the event, loves the experience.

“I just had a young woman come up to me, and she said, ‘I always forget when I come to these places, how suddenly I can breathe,’” said Dudash-Buskirk. “I don’t have to hold my breath.”

Dudash-Buskirk said here at Ozarks Pridefest 2023, everyone is family and should celebrate.

“We don’t care about who you’re with, what you want to do, how you dress, how you identify, we want you to be you,” said Dudash-Buskirk.

Dudash-Buskirk has been going to Pridefest for over 10 years, She said this is her first year as a vendor.

“We see this as our coming out party,” Dudash-Buskirk.

Attendee River Snow said today is about expression.

“Just to show all the people out there that you can be happy with who you are,” said Snow.

Event organizer Kyler Sherman-Wilkins said they didn’t know what to think.

“I was expecting a big turnout, but I was not expecting this big of a turnout,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

“It’s all about celebrating who we are and celebrating that we are here we have the right to exist.”

Everyone kept to the theme of family.

“Know that you should be happy with yourself no matter who you are,” said Snow.

“This is about the lack of judgment and the treatment of people as humans,” said Dudash-Buskirk.

There were small amounts of protestors as well. Organizers said there were so many people, they may have outgrown the square, and next year, they may have to move to a bigger venue.

