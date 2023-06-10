Republic Service customers across the Ozarks wait weeks for trash pickup

OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - People who use Republic Trash Services across the Ozarks are tired of their garbage piling up.

One man tells KY3 he waited three weeks until crews finally picked it up.

“I just went to their office and had a chat with one of their folks and told them if they didn’t come to pick up my trash today, I was going to deliver it to them tomorrow, said Grant Dorrell, who canceled his services with Republic. “I’m sure they have some staffing issue, but I don’t have time for that.”

He says after making countless calls finally going into the office fixed the issue. KY3 has heard from customers in Strafford, Battlefield, and more in Springfield all frustrated with not knowing when the garbage truck will show up.

“There’s another neighborhood over in where the residents that had Republic Services got together and just took a load to the landfill themselves,” said Dorrell.

We reached out to republic services about the situation and received this statement:

“Similar to other industries, we are facing labor shortages and some customers have recently experienced service delays as a result. We understand the inconvenience to our customers and apologize for the disruption. Our drivers are working diligently to service our customers while operating within the hours of service regulations established by the Department of Transportation. We appreciate their patience during this time.”

“I got an email, or at least was contacted within the last week about Republic, having some sort of delay in picking up trash in our area,” said James Vilman, who is also a Republic Services customer.

Vilman says despite some delays, his family is staying with the company.

“I used to do the same thing years ago, and so I kind of know the struggle,” said Vilman. “They’re a respected enough company that I would probably stick with them.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.