Royals place Pasquantino on injured list
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was placed on the injured list Saturday.
The Royals said Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder instability.
In a corresponding move, outfielder Edward Olivares was reinstated from the restricted list.
Pasquantino has hit for a .247 batting average with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 61 games this season.
