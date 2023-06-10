Sarcoxie, Mo. police chief resigns after a months-long disagreement with mayor

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The police chief of Sarcoxie resigned Thursday night after being suspended without pay for the second time in two months.

Police Chief Brandy Corum and Mayor Don Triplett have been at odds over what he describes as several incidents of insubordination.

In May, several Sarcoxie residents started a petition to remove Mayor Triplett from office for suspending Corum.

According to KOAM News, in 2020, charges were also filed by the state of Missouri against Corum for misuse of information. She was accused of conducting a M.U.L.E.S./N.C.I.C. computer inquiry for a personal friend, who was going through a divorce.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.