Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck

Dade County fatal
Dade County fatal(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Walnut Grove has died after he fell out of the back of a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge Laramie driven by a 39-year-old man was heading up a hill near the Mutton Creek Marina & Campgrounds at Stockton Lake around 1:50 a.m.

As the truck went up the hill, 27-year-old Kelby Fortner fell off the tailgate and died.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 54th fatal crash for 2023.

