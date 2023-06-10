Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck

DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Walnut Grove has died after he fell out of the back of a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge Laramie driven by a 39-year-old man was heading up a hill near the Mutton Creek Marina & Campgrounds at Stockton Lake around 1:50 a.m.

As the truck went up the hill, 27-year-old Kelby Fortner fell off the tailgate and died.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 54th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.