Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.

Stuttgart native, Cori Keller, was crowned as the 2023 Miss Arkansas.

Keller holds many achievements. Aside from holding a master’s degree from A-State, she was once a collegiate sports commentator for ESPN and currently works for CJRW in Little Rock.

She was followed by runner-up Camille Cathey. Congratulations Cori!

