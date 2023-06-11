Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
Stuttgart native, Cori Keller, was crowned as the 2023 Miss Arkansas.
Keller holds many achievements. Aside from holding a master’s degree from A-State, she was once a collegiate sports commentator for ESPN and currently works for CJRW in Little Rock.
She was followed by runner-up Camille Cathey. Congratulations Cori!
