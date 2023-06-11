Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.

Stuttgart native, Cori Keller, was crowned as the 2023 Miss Arkansas.

Keller holds many achievements. Aside from holding a master’s degree from A-State, she was once a collegiate sports commentator for ESPN and currently works for CJRW in Little Rock.

She was followed by runner-up Camille Cathey. Congratulations Cori!

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck
Lawrence County fatal
Aurora, Mo. woman killed after car went off the road and hit a tree
Activity remains scattered
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms continue
Storyblocks - Oysters
54-year-old man dies after eating raw oysters from suburban St. Louis stand
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck

Latest News

40th Annual Mid America Street Rod Nationals
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Storms again this afternoon
Activity remains scattered
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms continue
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Dept.
Multiple agencies assist Mountain Grove Fire Department in large church fire