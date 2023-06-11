Aurora, Mo., surrounding communities come together for a large car and bike show to support crash victims

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people, along with hundreds of motorcycles and muscle cars, came to Jimmy Mitchel Motors in Aurora for one reason.

“I think everybody’s here for the same reason, which is just to support the families,” said Aurora-Marionville Police Department Chief Wes Coatney.

“We’re just to lift everybody up,” said Taylor House with Jimmy Michel Motors. “You know, this community was, this is a tragedy. And we’re here to take care of our community and come together when these people need help. And we’re a tight-knit family. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

They came from all over the Ozarks to support families like Mariah Robb, whose uncle, Jesse Clinkenbeard, was in that crash that claimed four lives.

“He’s doing a lot better,” said Robb. “He did lose his leg. He shattered his arm, still currently in ICU. But I heard today that he’s possibly going to be getting moved to step down than ICU.”

She says moments restore faith in humanity.

“Very heartwarming to know that when a tragic incident like this happens that the community can come together and do something like this for everybody affected in this,” said Robb.

Chief Coatney says after they crash, he wasn’t surprised that the community came together

”I knew we were going to have memorial rides, I knew we were going to have candlelight vigils, I knew we were going to have a big event to raise money for these people,” said Chief Coatney. “And so I guess none of this was a surprise to me. I was kinda ready for it because that’s just what this community does”.

Before the event started, there was an estimated donation of $5,000 to the families affected by the crash. All other funds will go to the families.

