Board game enthusiasts embark on journey to celebrate their love for games

Moon City Con
Moon City Con(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Board game enthusiasts across the Ozarks gathered Sunday for the Moon City Convention.

It’s the fourth year in a row for vendors and attendees to come and celebrate their love for games. The event hopes to introduce people to new types of games and bring them together.

”When you get into the hobby, board games can kind of average around $50 to $60 prices, and throwing that out there on a game that may or may not be good is kind of rough. So come out, play it with some like-minded people, and then you walk away and find out if you really want to buy that game or not,” said Rick Bagwell, president of Moon City Con.

There’s never an end to when you can pick up a board game, new or classic.

Board gamers can also expect a new board game cafe opening in Springfield soon called Village Meeple Board Game Cafe. It opens on Battlefield Road next weekend.

