FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Sunday followed by a cool down early next week

Good Saturday evening, everyone. As advertised, we did see some scattered rain and thunderstorms to start our Saturday out this morning before a little dry time snuck back in to start the afternoon out. With enough dry time, temperatures went from the middle 60s this morning to highs in the lower 80s across the Ozarks. Looking ahead, the weather setup shows a cold front ready to come in from the northwest and some upper-level waves to aid in additional rain chances tonight, rain chances Sunday and a quick cooldown for early next week.

Next cold front on the way in for Sunday (KY3)

A few disturbances will give us rain chances through Sunday and a brief cool down (KY3)

With the cold front on the way for Sunday, though, we will keep an eye on scattered thunderstorm chances for Sunday afternoon. We still find ourselves in a level 1 to level 2 risk for some possible severe weather. That will depend on whether the atmosphere can get unstable enough by Sunday afternoon.

Watching a minor severe threat for Sunday afternoon (KY3)

FutureCast shows our scattered thunderstorm chances sticking around for much of this evening along and north of US Highway 60.

Scattered evening storms north of US 60 (KY3)

After that activity clears to the east, we will see a brief break around midnight before additional rain and thunderstorms become more likely overnight and into Sunday morning. The strongest of any rain or storms for Sunday morning could produce some heavy downpours, some minor wind gusts and a little bit of small hail.

Additional t-storm chances to watch Sunday afternoon & early Sunday evening (KY3)

Scattered t-storms for Sunday morning (KY3)

After the morning rain chances pass through, we will have a little dry time around the noon hour before some additional scattered storms become possible South and east of Interstate 44 for the rest of the day. Even though these storms could form behind the main cold front, enough instability and lift could cause some of these storms to turn strong to possibly severe with a chance for some wind gusts near 60 mph and some hail possibly up to the size of quarters.

Scattered t-storms for Sunday evening (KY3)

Any of these thunderstorm chances will clear the Ozarks to the southeast by about 8 o’clock tomorrow evening. After that, high pressure behind the front could allow a little bit of fog for Monday morning before we enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday afternoon.

Partly to mostly sunny Monday (KY3)

Before we bid farewell to our rain chances Sunday night, additional amounts across the area could range between 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch on average. Depending on where any moderate to heavy pockets of rain can fall, some spots could see an additional inch or more of rain before we dry things out.

Another go at accumulating rain before drying out Sunday night (KY3)

We will keep things quiet for both Monday and Tuesday before a weak upper-level wave comes in with a few isolated showers Wednesday morning.

Isolated showers with a weak wave Wednesday (KY3)

After Wednesday, a building upper-level ridge over the U.S./Mexican border could bring additional impulses and thunderstorm chances our way by next Friday and Saturday. I will point out that after next weekend, we need to keep an eye on this developing upper level high. If the indications I’m seeing pan out, that ridge could build into the Ozarks on the week of the 18th and bring some early summer heat back into the region.

Rain chances next weekend with an upper-level high to watch (KY3)

As far as temperatures go, we will start mild again Sunday morning with lows back in the middle 60s for a lot of you. With the cold front coming through tomorrow, afternoon highs will vary between the middle 70s to the north and lower 80s to the south.

Mild Sunday morning (KY3)

70s for some and 80s for others Sunday afternoon (KY3)

Monday looks chilly to start with temperatures in the middle 50s. After we deal with temperatures almost near record lows Monday morning, the afternoon looks nice with highs back in the middle 70s.

Chilly for Monday morning (KY3)

Middle 70s for a nice Monday afternoon (KY3)

The temperature trend doesn’t show this dip in temperatures lasting for too long, though. After highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday, we will see highs back in the lower 80s but still below normal on Wednesday. Once we hit Thursday and head into next weekend, highs will warm up quickly with middle 80s to temperatures near 90 returning once again.

Midweek warm up will push us back above normal next weekend (KY3)

