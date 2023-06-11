FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several northern Arkansas counties.

The watch lasts until 10 p.m. It Includes:

  • Boone, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a front that could produce severe storms across the area. The modes of storms include hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.

