FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several northern Arkansas counties.
The watch lasts until 10 p.m. It Includes:
- Boone, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark.
- Stone, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a front that could produce severe storms across the area. The modes of storms include hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.
Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Download for Apple products:
Download for Droid products:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.