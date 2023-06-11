Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests. Oak Park police said the department had received no warning of risks concerning the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the department didn’t believe there was any additional threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck
Lawrence County fatal
Aurora, Mo. woman killed after car went off the road and hit a tree
Activity remains scattered
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms continue
Storyblocks - Oysters
54-year-old man dies after eating raw oysters from suburban St. Louis stand
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck

Latest News

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
40th Annual Mid America Street Rod Nationals
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks