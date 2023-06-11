KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash

(blueshot/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was seriously injured Saturday in a boat crash at Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s boating incident reports indicated that the man was driving a 2022 Yamaha jet ski and was heading upstream with a 27-year-old man driving a 2005 Sea-Doo jet ski behind him.

The 32-year-old slowed and began to turn around when he was struck in the port side of his vehicle by the 2005 Sea-Doo, MSHP reports said.

Serious injuries to the 32-year-old man were reported, and he was taken to a hospital as a result.

It happened near Point 19 of Table Rock Lake at 3:34 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck
Nice & below normal to start the new work week out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice & below normal to start the work week
Lawrence County fatal
Aurora, Mo. woman killed after car went off the road and hit a tree
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck

Latest News

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport,...
United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit
The Jenkins family hummer stolen.
KY3 story helps single father find stolen Hummer, just not in the condition he wanted
Nice & below normal to start the new work week out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice & below normal to start the work week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly dry and below normal for the next few days
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals...
De La Cruz flashes speed, sparks Reds over Cardinals 4-3