KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was seriously injured Saturday in a boat crash at Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s boating incident reports indicated that the man was driving a 2022 Yamaha jet ski and was heading upstream with a 27-year-old man driving a 2005 Sea-Doo jet ski behind him.

The 32-year-old slowed and began to turn around when he was struck in the port side of his vehicle by the 2005 Sea-Doo, MSHP reports said.

Serious injuries to the 32-year-old man were reported, and he was taken to a hospital as a result.

It happened near Point 19 of Table Rock Lake at 3:34 p.m. Saturday.

