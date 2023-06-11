Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple agencies responded to a large fire at Southside Baptist Church in Mountain Grove Saturday.

The Mountain Grove Police Department confirms the fire started around 6:30 p.m. Fire investigators have not released how the fire started.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department says crews started putting out the fire that was coming from venting from the roof.

”We’ve had calls from most churches in our community, opening their doors for worship, offering help and assistance in any way that they can. So we really really want to thank God and thank our community,” said Southside Baptist Pastor Josh Miller.

It’s a joint effort to try and put it out, including Moutain Grove Police, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Norwood, Cabool, Mansfield, Houston, Summit Natural Gas, InterCounty Electric CoOp, and the Texas County Ambulance.

The Mountain Grove fire chief says the Missouri State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.

The church posted a picture to social media Sunday with a message on its sign in front of the church.

