Multiple agencies assist Mountain Grove Fire Department in large church fire

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple agencies responded to a large fire at Southside Baptist Church in Mountain Grove Saturday.

The Mountain Grove Police Department confirms the fire started around 6:30 p.m. and is still going strong hours later.

It’s a joint effort to try and put it out, including Moutain Grove Police, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Norwood, Cabool, Mansfield, Houston, Summit Natural Gas, InterCounty Electric CoOp, and the Texas County Ambulance.

This story is breaking.

