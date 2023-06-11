Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found strangled in a hotel room. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly strangling a woman in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a call for a woman found dead in a hotel room in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found EMS on the scene who told them the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin. She was originally from Roseville, Ohio.

Police said “suspicious circumstances were detected” in Martin’s death. Investigators determined Martin was manually strangled.

An arrested warrant obtained by WMBF said investigators collected evidence at the scene along with witness statements leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Blake William Linkous. Police said the suspect is from Blue Rock, Ohio.

Linkous was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

A bond has not been issued.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck
Nice & below normal to start the new work week out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice & below normal to start the work week
Lawrence County fatal
Aurora, Mo. woman killed after car went off the road and hit a tree
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck

Latest News

The Jenkins family hummer stolen.
KY3 story helps single father find stolen Hummer, just not in the condition he wanted
Nice & below normal to start the new work week out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice & below normal to start the work week
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
Tony Awards kick off with plenty of athletic Broadway razzle-dazzle, despite writers’ strike
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly dry and below normal for the next few days