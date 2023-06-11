Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players have been arrested due to theft charges, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office records.

Dyondre Dominguez, 22, Julian Lual, 21, and Terrance Ford, 19, were booked into the Craighead County Jail at 6:37 Saturday night for “theft of $1,000 or less” from a local store. The trio was released two hours later.

Dominguez was one of seven transfer portal additions to the Red Wolves this offseason, transferring in from UMass. He signed with the team in April.

Ford and Lual were two of the returning players from last year’s squad.

“The Athletics Department and Coach [Bryan] Hodgson are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering all the information,” Arkansas State said in a release. “Once all the details have been obtained, the matter will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the three are now awaiting a PC hearing on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck
Lawrence County fatal
Aurora, Mo. woman killed after car went off the road and hit a tree
Activity remains scattered
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms continue
Storyblocks - Oysters
54-year-old man dies after eating raw oysters from suburban St. Louis stand
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck

Latest News

40th Annual Mid America Street Rod Nationals
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Storms again this afternoon
Activity remains scattered
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms continue
Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Dept.
Multiple agencies assist Mountain Grove Fire Department in large church fire