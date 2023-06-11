Two babies moderatly injured in head-on crash in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two babies and three adults were taken to a Springfield hospital in moderate condition after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Farm Road 1040, three miles west of Monett, around 3:40 p.m.

The crash occurred when a Ford Mustang drove into the path of a Mazda 6 and hit them head-on. The occupants in the Mustang were two teenage women and a baby girl under one year old.

In the Mazda, there was a 22-year-old man and a one-year-old girl. All five involved were taken to Cox South in Springfield in moderate condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.