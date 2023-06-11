Two babies moderatly injured in head-on crash in Barry County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two babies and three adults were taken to a Springfield hospital in moderate condition after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Farm Road 1040, three miles west of Monett, around 3:40 p.m.

The crash occurred when a Ford Mustang drove into the path of a Mazda 6 and hit them head-on. The occupants in the Mustang were two teenage women and a baby girl under one year old.

In the Mazda, there was a 22-year-old man and a one-year-old girl. All five involved were taken to Cox South in Springfield in moderate condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Trending cooler next week after Sunday t-storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Sunday followed by a cool down early next week
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Bruce Vonier/Greene County Jail
Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for truck stop armed robbery
Dade County fatal
Walnut Grove man killed after falling out of the back of a pickup truck

Latest News

Trending cooler next week after Sunday t-storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Sunday followed by a cool down early next week
BACA and CASA event in Springfield
“Day of the Child” event provides childcare resources to area families
“Day of the Child” event provides childcare resources to area families
Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy crash
Greene County K9 patrol car involved in crash with pickup truck