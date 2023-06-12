2 escape plane crash without serious injuries near Gassville, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GASSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash in Gassville.

The crash happened Sunday at a rural airstrip. The pilot and a passenger of Yellville, Ark., escaped without any serious injuries.

Investigators believe the aircraft stalled during takeoff and hit a fence. The crash ripped the left wing off the aircraft.

The Cotter Gassville Rural Fire Department and Cotter Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the crash site.

