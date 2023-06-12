Texas girl, 7, found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson, of Dallas, was found safe.
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police say a 7-year-old girl from Dallas has been found safe. An Amber Alert issued for her was canceled.

Police reported early Monday that 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was found, and she is safe. She had last been seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in Dallas.

Police did not provide further information on the case.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

