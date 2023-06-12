Arkansas man killed in single semi-truck crash near Noel, Mo.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Bluffton, Arkansas, has died after failing to stop at an intersection, causing his semi-truck to tip over.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 61-year-old Byron Lampkin was driving a 1993 Western Star 4900 on Route DD, five miles north of Noel, around noon Monday.

The crash occurred when Lampkin failed to stop at an intersection, crossed the roadway, and flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 56th fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.