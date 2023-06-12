ASP investigating deputy-involved crash

A sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave following a crash that sent them and another person to the hospital.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONE COUNTy, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave following a crash that sent them and another person to the hospital.

According to a Monday news release from the Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, the crash happened at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

The deputy was reportedly responding to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute when they collided with another vehicle.

“Both the deputy and the other driver were transported by ambulance to the hospital,” the sheriff said.

Arkansas State Police and the Mountain View Police Department are investigating the crash.

“The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Long said. “At this time, we ask that everyone pray for both as they receive treatment for their injuries.”

The sheriff did not elaborate on the injuries or the crash. He also did not identify the deputy.

