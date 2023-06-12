Aurora police arrest man after he used counterfeit money at two businesses

Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect has been arrested after he went to two Aurora businesses and used counterfeit money to pay Monday morning.

According to Aurora Police Chief Wes Coatney, the man was apparently washing $1 and $5 dollar bills and reprinting them as $100s. The serial numbers of the two fake bills are the same.

Chief Coatney says on Monday, the man went to a Braum’s and then to a Vapor World next door. Witnesses told authorities the man took the fake money out of an envelope that had several other bills in it.

Aurora counterfeit
Aurora counterfeit(KY3)

Authorities are reviewing security video from those two and other businesses tonight. Police say if any businesses in the Aurora area have accepted any $100 bills, to pull them and do standard checks.

“If anyone tries to give you one, please make certain you are confident it is real. If the bill appears very thin, extremely worn, and almost a tissue paper consistency, please refuse the payment and call us with details,” the Facebook post said.

