Aurora police investigating after a person uses counterfit money at a business

Aurora, Mo. Police Dept.
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora and Marionville Police Department is investigating after a person paid for something using a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business.

Police say if any businesses in the Aurora area have accepted any $100 bills, to pull them and do standard checks.

“If anyone tries to give you one, please make certain you are confident it is real. If the bill appears very thin, extremely worn, and almost a tissue paper consistency, please refuse the payment and call us with details,” the Facebook post said.

Police will be requesting video and any identifying information you may have if the bill appears counterfeit.

