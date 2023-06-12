Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden underwent a root canal after experiencing some dental pain – a procedure that took him out of commission for his public events on Monday.

Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday. The president had an initial root canal that day, and he “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications, O’Connor said.

On Monday morning, Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O’Connor said was expected. An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was completing Biden’s root canal at the White House.

The White House said Biden was not placed under anesthesia for the procedure.

He had been scheduled to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House, which hosts NCAA champions from various men’s and women’s sports from the 2022-2023 season. Vice President Kamala Harris instead attended in Biden’s place.

The White House moved two other events that were on Biden’s schedule to Tuesday — a planned meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a reception for chiefs of mission at the White House.

