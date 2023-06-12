CDC reports increase in suicide during the summer months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. While suicide is an issue all year round, more people die by suicide in the summer months than at other times of the year.

People often think about suicide in the winter months, but historically, rates go up in the spring and summer. According to the CDC, in 2021 the highest number of suicides happened in August.

Currently, experts don’t know why suicide rates increase during the summer months but are encouraging everyone to be aware of some of the warning signs. Those warning signs include talking about or researching suicide, and feeling trapped or hopeless.

Giving away possessions and withdrawing from family and friends are also things to watch out for. If you or someone you know is experiencing these warning signs talk to a professional right away.

“Whatever the age or whatever method of accessing services feels right for you, if you’re struggling, we want to get you connected to people who can help you stay safe and also ultimately feel better,” said Mitra Pedram, the director of Behavioral Crisis Center at Burrell Behavioral Health.

Leaders at Burrell Behavioral Health are encouraging everyone to not be afraid of discussing suicide. If you know someone who is showing some of the warning signs or talking about feeling hopeless, ask them if they are thinking about suicide. It could save their life.

If someone you know tells you they are considering taking their own life, stay with them until professional help can step in.

“The Surgeon General recently released information about the epidemic of loneliness and that loneliness can shorten a person’s life by 15 years: said Pedram. “There are connections between loneliness and multiple health problems, including depression, which we know contributes to suicide. So, this time of year when we know that suicide rates are higher, this is a great time to reach out to the people around you, especially anyone who seems isolated.”

Men are four times more likely to complete suicide than women. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis call 988.

