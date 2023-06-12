City leaders in Nixa, Mo., remind golf cart drivers of rules for public roads

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa reminds golf cart owners must have a permit to drive them on public roads.

City leaders say the golf cart also needs a license plate. The ordinance also reads you cannot drive them more than 20 miles per hour or on roads with a speed limit over 25 miles per hour.

“We encourage folks that want to drive a golf cart on city streets to be sure they are familiar with the rules and that they come into city hall and get that permit,” said Drew Douglas with the city of Nixa.

Owners must also register the golf carts. Registration costs $15.

