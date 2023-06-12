City of Nixa, Mo., making it easier to pay utilities

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa is working to combine all city utility payments into one system.

The change will remove the online payment fee from the current system. It adds new features like apple pay, Google Wallet, and Venmo.

The city also plans to add kiosks around town in the future, where residents can pay utility bills. They’ll be open 24-7 and offer the ability to pay in cash.

During the transfer to the new system, payments will not be accepted from 4:30 p.m. on June 21 until the morning of June 26.

