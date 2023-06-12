Clean Slate Clinic a chance for public to visit with Springfield-area lawyers about criminal expungements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s been a lot of talk about “expungements” lately because the new Constitutional Amendment that permits recreational marijuana use also has a provision for wiping clean the criminal records of many people who were busted for pot-related offenses.

All marijuana misdemeanor offenses were supposed to be expunged by June 8, and the deadline for felony expungements is coming up in December.

By and large, those deadlines are not being met because county clerks all across the state don’t have the staff or the time to get the painstaking work done.

But those wanting more information on how to keep up with their expungement progress (or lack thereof) are invited to attend a “Clean Slate Clinic” sponsored by the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association and the Legal Services of Southern Missouri on Tuesday, June 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the National Avenue Christian Church.

“Anybody who might be interested in whether or not they’re eligible for expungement is welcome,” said criminal defense attorney Scott Pierson, who explained that the clinic is not just about the state-mandated marijuana expungement but also the many other criminal offenses that can be wiped off your record.

“Back in 2018 we went from 13 offenses that were eligible to 1,900 offenses that are now eligible for expungement in the state of Missouri,” Pierson explained. “So we want to make sure that people understand that most misdemeanors can be expunged, most drug offenses can now be expunged and of course marijuana offenses can be expunged. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re eligible for any kind of expungement and you want more answers about the process come on out. We’ll be more than happy to answer those questions for you.”

The clinic can help you understand if you qualify and how to go about getting it done.

“There are two types of expungement right now in the state of Missouri,” Pierson pointed out. “There’s constitutional expungement which is automatic. However, the majority of expungements are through a petition process. You petition the court, the court reviews through other parties to make sure you’re eligible for the expungement process and that ultimately culminates in a hearing where your expungement is approved or disapproved. The 1,900 offenses that don’t involve marijuana are going to be done by petition. The marijuana offenses are supposed to be automatic.”

That has proven to be easier said than done as the deadlines for expungement set forth by Amendment 3 (that also legalized recreational marijuana) have not been met. In Greene County for instance Circuit Clerk Bryan Feemster estimates it may take years to go through the 140,000-plus case files and the process will get even slower as his staff moves from electronic files to paper files.

“I do think they’ll eventually get everybody expunged who’s eligible,” Pierson said. “It really depends on the jurisdiction. Every court is handling it differently and I think Greene County is doing a phenomenal job. But it’s also important to realize that right now municipal courts in the Springfield area are not automatically expunging these ordinance violations because there’s some confusion in regards to whether or not the amendment actually expunges ordinance violations. So if you have questions about that come to the clinic and we’ll have answers about what we think is going to happen.”

What we do know is that some marijuana-related offenses are not eligible under the constitutional amendment. All federal cases and those offenses that included violence, distribution to minors, or driving under the influence are not automatically expunged.

“But then you need to look to see if a statutory provision would allow for those expungements,” Pierson said. “It’s important to remember that you can to back and expunge a lot of your old criminal history.”

If you do end up going through the petition process, you’ll need a lawyer, and at the clinic, some attendees may be able to get free representation.

“If somebody is at-or-below the poverty line what we can do is get them to apply for an attorney,” Pierson explained. “Then get them started, at no expense to them, getting their expungement completed. I’ve done expungements for every type of person, and the truth is that none of us want to be defined by our worst moments or our youth. We can all look back and see things we’re not proud of and realize we don’t want to be judged by something that happened 20-30 years ago. That’s what this expungement law is all about. People shouldn’t be hindered by a single misjudgment in their lives.”

