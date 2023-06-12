Community holds candlelight vigil for Dr. John Forsyth

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The candlelight vigil for an ER doctor found shot dead happened earlier Sunday.

Dr. John Forsyth was found at Beaver Lake in Arkansas in late May. Dr. Forsyth was first reported missing a few weeks ago. He was an ER doctor at Mercy Hospital in Cassville. He was reported missing after not showing up for his shift. Dr. Forsyth’s car was later found in a hidden area in the Cassville Aquatic Center, with his keys and wallet still inside.

Family and people in the community showed up to honor Dr. Forsyth. There was a moment of silence, candle lighting, and people telling stories.

Family members said the support from across the nation is amazing. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said his life was his work.

“So many stories of people whose lives he’s touched, whose lives he saved,” said Richard.

Richard said the stories from strangers mean the most. One woman had sent him a note saying Dr. Forsyth had saved her life.

“He prioritized her concerns and her situation above his own and talked her through it,” said Richard.

Family members said they want him to be remembered as a compassionate family man. Richard has lasting words Dr. Forsyth’s kids, who will no longer grow up with a father.

“This was a man who was larger than life,” said Richard. “This is a hero of mine. Everybody’s sibling is their hero, I guess. But he really was.”

Police still do not suspect foul play. The Benton County Sheriff’s Department said there is no immediate danger. We will update you when we have more details on anything related to this case.

