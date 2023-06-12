FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice & below normal to start the work week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. We had to deal with scattered rain and thunderstorms this morning before another round developed for the southern Ozarks late this afternoon. Fortunately, any chances for storms to turn strong or possibly severe have pretty much wrapped up. I say that because both cold fronts at the surface passed through the Ozarks early this evening. With high pressure building in at the surface and an upper-level low over Lake Michigan pushing our jet stream to the southwest, we will enjoy temperatures cooler than normal to start this work week out.

High pressure building in behind our storm system (KY3)

Upper low over Lake Michigan keeps us cooler than normal (KY3)

Futurecast shows thunderstorms pushing to our southeast this evening with any lingering showers gone by 9 o’clock tonight. The additional rain chances early this evening could leave behind another tenth to half an inch of rain on average with some locally higher amounts.

T-storms pushing southeast this evening (KY3)

Additional rain through this evening (KY3)

With drier air on the way for Monday, partly cloudy skies will return overnight and possibly lead to some patchy fog for the Monday morning drive. Any fog that can develop should burn away after sunrise and leave behind partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Patchy fog possible Monday morning (KY3)

Partly to mostly sunny for Monday (KY3)

Another upper-level wave wants to pass through the Ozarks on Tuesday. For a couple spots in the southern Ozarks, that wave could bring a few isolated showers into the forecast. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry with partly sunny skies for your Tuesday.

Wave Tuesday with some isolated morning showers (KY3)

After a quiet Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, another disturbance will pass through on Thursday with some scattered pop-up thunderstorms for parts of the area. Despite that, temperatures will be on a warming trend through the middle of the week.

Warming Thursday despite scattered rain chances (KY3)

By the coming weekend, an upper-level ridge really wants to build in to our southwest. While I can’t rule out some disturbances to ride around the Ridge and bring daily pop-up thunderstorm chances through the coming weekend, this looks eager to bring some summer-like heat back into the Ozarks.

Upper ridge wants to build in next weekend (KY3)

Before any heat can build in, we will enjoy cooler than normal temperatures for Monday. After morning lows in the middle to upper 50s, highs will push into the middle 70s for much of the area. Even with a few upper 70s possible southeast of Springfield, these numbers look great for any outdoor plans.

Chilly for Monday morning (KY3)

Middle 70s for many Monday afternoon (KY3)

After another chilly start Tuesday, we will trend a little warmer with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday afternoon.

Upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday (KY3)

While the temperature trend keeps us just below normal on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s, we’ll head back into the middle 80s on Thursday and into the upper 80s to start next weekend out.

Warming up quickly by late week (KY3)

Even with some daily pop up thunderstorm chances possible through next weekend, temperatures will trend close to 90° on Saturday and into the lower 90s by next Sunday.

Summer heat returns by next weekend (KY3)

Early indications want the numbers to go well into the 90s through early next week. That’s something we’ll watch as we continue through the next several days.

