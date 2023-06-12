How to get assistance on energy bills in the Ozarks this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As summer rolls in and the weather heats up, more families may struggle to keep their thermostats low as they pay their bills this summer.

That’s why an Ozarks program is assisting those needing extra assistance with their energy bills. Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, or OACAC, has a program designed to help people with their energy bills this summer. The state-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will help families pay their electric bills to keep their air conditioning on and safe in the summer heat.

OACAC’s LIHEAP Program Director, Tommie Trammell, says the organization helps thousands of families annually with energy assistance.

“We help anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 households for the summer program,” said Trammell.

The funding all comes from the state, according to Trammell.

“Funding for the energy programs comes from the state. And agencies apply for contracts. And they determined by the poverty level in the different areas of the state,” said Trammell.

OACAC’s LIHEAP serves ten counties in the Ozarks, including Barry, Christian Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster.

The program works by a person applying and OACAC contacting their utility company to see how much they need to pay. A person can apply as many times as needed throughout the summer program.

The program is easy to apply for and has many ways to do it.

“They can apply online, call, and request one. They can go to the neighborhood centers to get an application, come to Central Office, they can fax their applications,” said Trammell.

Trammell says a program like this is crucial in summer because it keeps people safe and out of the heat. Now it’s more important than ever as bills like groceries and rent skyrocket.

“The gas prices, food prices, the cost of medicine, rent is going up. So all your basic needs are going up. So it’s very important that we have utilities in our people’s homes,” said Trammell.

If you’re interested in applying for OACAC’s energy assistance program, you can do so by clicking here or calling 417-864-3460.

