KY3 story helps single father find stolen Hummer, just not in the condition he wanted

The Jenkins family hummer stolen.
The Jenkins family hummer stolen.(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A single father in Springfield is saying a KY3 article helped him find a Hummer that was stolen out of his driveway a few weeks ago.

Donny Jenkins’ Hummer was found, just not the way he wanted.

“That was a hard call it was it’s stuck down in a ditch somewhere off West bypass and is just destroyed,” said Jenkins.

Security camera footage at his house shows the thieves getting into the Hummer and driving off.

“Unfortunately, because of how many vehicle thefts there are right now in the Springfield area,” said Jenkins. “They weren’t able to do much for us. They weren’t they didn’t have the resources to put a detective on ours. So we took it on ourselves.”

That’s when he took to Facebook with a post asking for help, that’s when we saw it and reached out.

“We had that, that privilege to be on your station on that Saturday,” said Jenkins “Immediately after that, we had a huge outpouring of support from the community. And we started getting tips, we started getting people who, I guess knew something about the theft, sending us screenshots from individuals who we believe were responsible for the theft. We provided all that to the police.”

According to the Springfield Police Department in the first three months of 2023, 174 vehicles were stolen, down from a year before where 238 vehicles were stolen. On top of that SPD says that, unfortunately, many of the cars that are recovered a stripped and totaled.

"For whatever reason, they took off the wheel to whatever they could under the hood. And the undercarriage, surprisingly, the interior wasn't torn up."

Jenkins says they’ll be getting a new Hummer in the next few weeks and when they do, they’ll be taking more security precautions.

“Moving forward, we’re going to do things a little differently. We’re adding more cameras and more discreet locations. We’ve already got some of those up, we’ll be hopefully able to build some onto our outbuilding and modify it to where we can park inside. That’s going to be another big step.”

