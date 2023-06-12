Osage Beach, Mo., city leaders discussing Oasis at Lakeport project on Thursday

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Osage Beach Board of Alderman is set to meet Thursday evening to discuss a full agenda.

Two things they plan to decide involve the planned Lakeport Village development. They will decide on a TIF. That is when the taxes in the neighborhood around the area will go for building it. They will also vote yes or no on the project’s $360,000,000 worth of bonds.

The board will also change the city’s marijuana laws to match the state laws.

The biggest thing that might affect most people will be the vote to eliminate the local sales tax and use tax for the back-to-school holiday. The Back To School holiday is the first weekend in August here in Missouri.

In the past, the state taxes were waived on back-to-school items, but in some cities, they kept the local tax. Starting this year, the state has mandated that all local taxes must be waived.

That includes use taxes which is the local tax you pay over the internet. So if you order items that fit the back-to-school list, the tax online is waived.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

